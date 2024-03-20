MCD removes over two lakh hoardings from Delhi after Model Code of Conduct comes into force

March 20, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) removed over two lakh posters, banners and hoardings across the Capital after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2024 Lok Sabha election came into force on Saturday.

The police have also appointed a nodal officer to address violations of the code on various social media apps, including “objectionable” messages sent via SMS.

According to a report published by the MCD, the civic body by Tuesday evening tore down 2,01,364 political paraphernalia from across its 12 zones, including 1,50,101 posters, 22,309 hoardings, 17,082 banners, and 11,872 small boards.

The Election Commission of India had announced the general election on March 16, thereby enforcing the MCC until poll results are announced. Elections in Delhi will be notified on April 29, and the Capital will vote on May 25 — the sixth of the seven phases of the nationwide polls. Results are expected to be announced on June 4, along with the rest of the country.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that the polls are conducted in a professional manner, while maintaining law and order in the national capital,” DCP (PRO) Suman Nalwa said, adding that over 43,000 Delhi Police officers will be deployed on the ground to maintain security.

Paramilitary forces will also be deployed in the city ahead of the election, said an officer.

“We are also keeping a strict vigil of characters who have been under the radar of the police throughout the year, and we will keep a note of their activities during this crucial period to avoid any untoward incident,” DCP Nalwa said.

“If there is any breach in the MCC, a case will be registered and legal action will be taken,” she added.