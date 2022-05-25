MCD releases pending salaries for one month

May 25, 2022 00:34 IST

Payment of only one month’s salary comes as no major relief, say MCD officials and unions

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday announced that it has issued pending salaries and pensions of its employees for one month, releasing funds totalling to ₹432.84 crore.

A senior MCD official familiar with the finances said the salaries were paid from the funds received from the Delhi government, which the latter was to pay to the three erstwhile civic bodies in April.

Prior to the unification of the erstwhile municipal corporations – North, South and East — the employees serving under the East corporation, including teachers and senior officials, were unpaid for about six months, while employees under the North corporation were unpaid for close to three months.

“Around ₹637 crore was received to pay salaries of employees who were serving under the three erstwhile corporations. The East corporation received ₹216 crore as a share of taxes, while the South civic body got ₹101 crore and the North received ₹191 crore,” the MCD official said.

However, the payment of one month’s salary — at a time when employees have remained unpaid for many months — comes as “no major relief”, the official added.

Financial worries persist

The discontent was not limited to senior officials at the civic body. Unions representing the civic body’s employees also voiced their discontent over the “meagre sum” released.

A.P. Khan, convener of the Confederation of Municipal Corporation of Delhi Employees Union (CMCDEU), said despite the MCD reunification, financial worries continue to persist.

“This one month’s salary has been released only because the Delhi government gave them the fund. The civic body is still unable to pay the dues to its employees while the Central government has provided no clarity over how it will spruce up the financial situation of the corporation, whose responsibility they have undertaken,” said Mr. Khan.

To express their discontent before the BJP-led Centre, teachers serving under the civic body are set to protest over their unpaid dues on May 26 outside the BJP’s national headquarters.

Previously, protests over pending salaries by teachers, contractual employees and doctors became a regular phenomenon, resulting in the disruption of daily operations of the three erstwhile civic bodies.

“The unification of the three corporations was done to improve the financial crisis and to make the unified civic body a self-reliant one. But now it seems like a fake promise because they (MCD) are back to blaming the Delhi government for their financial troubles,” said Kuldeep Singh Khatri, president of Shikshak Nyay Manch, a teachers’ union.

“When you don’t pay employees for months, one month’s salary is not going to bring them relief. The Delhi government is late on paying the fund, more of which has to be paid. However, the Centre has given us no route map on how they will clear longstanding liabilities of the erstwhile civic bodies, now merged into one corporation,” the MCD official said.

Meanwhile, to “streamline the proper functioning of the unified MCD”, the corporation on Tuesday evening issued an order on the appointment of 25 Deputy Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners for various sectors, including land, labour, factory licensing, health and grievance, among others, for several zones in the city.