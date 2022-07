July 05, 2022 02:10 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday said that it has released ₹226.95 crore for the payment of one month’s salary to sanitation workers, and ₹97.88 Crore for other grade-four employees.

Apart from this, the civic body also released ₹47.15 crore for the payment of salaries to grade three employees.