MCD releases funds for one month’s salaries
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday said that it has released ₹226.95 crore for the payment of one month’s salary to sanitation workers, and ₹97.88 Crore for other grade-four employees.
Apart from this, the civic body also released ₹47.15 crore for the payment of salaries to grade three employees.
