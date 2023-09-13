ADVERTISEMENT

MCD released ₹4 crore for ‘teaching learning material’

September 13, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

Over 1,531 schools to use the funds for procuring stationery and photocopies of assignments: Mayor

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi at an MCD school. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has released over ₹4 crore as funds for ‘teaching learning material’ (TLM) for 1,531 schools under the civic body.

Released on Monday, these funds will be used to procure stationery items, doing photocopies of evaluation papers or assignments for the students of academic session 2023-24, MCD officials said.

Ms. Oberoi added that the funds will help promote a ‘worksheet culture’ and ensure that students get the stationery and assignments on time.

