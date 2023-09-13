MCD released ₹4 crore for ‘teaching learning material’

September 13, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has released over ₹4 crore as funds for ‘teaching learning material’ (TLM) for 1,531 schools under the civic body.

Released on Monday, these funds will be used to procure stationery items, doing photocopies of evaluation papers or assignments for the students of academic session 2023-24, MCD officials said.

Ms. Oberoi added that the funds will help promote a ‘worksheet culture’ and ensure that students get the stationery and assignments on time.

