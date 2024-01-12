MCD ranks 90th in Centre’s Swachh Survekshan; AAP says performance improved; BJP kicks up dirt problem

January 12, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

446 urban local bodies spanning area with population over one lakh covered under cleanliness survey; civic body attains 28th slot among cities with population over 10 lakh; this was first time a unified MCD took part in Centre’s yearly exercise

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was ranked 90th among 446 urban local bodies in the the Swachh Survekshan Awards-2023, the results of which were announced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday.

The 446 urban local bodies are the ones that span areas having a population of more than one lakh.

The MCD, however, ranked 28th among 45 cities with a population of more than 10 lakh.

This was the first time the MCD took part in the Central government’s annual cleanliness survey after the three civic bodies — North Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation — were unified again into a single entity in 2022.

The civic body excelled in the open defecation-free category attaining the ODF++ ranking, which means that at any point of the day, not a single person is found defecating or urinating in the open, all public toilets are functional and well maintained.

However, the civic body scored poorly on garbage management, getting only one star out of seven.

The cities were also adjudged on “citizen voice”, which included people’s opinion on civic services.

The MCD scored 71% in door-to-door garbage collection, 100% in source segregation, 86% in waste processing, 59% in cleanliness of residential areas, 100% in cleanliness of water bodies, and 97% in cleanliness at public toilets.

Reacting to the survey results on X (formerly Twitter), Mayor Shelly Oberoi claimed that the city’s ranking improved after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the civic body in December 2022, ending the 15-year rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, Ms. Oberoi said there is still room left for improvement.

The ruling AAP in a statement said, “The last year’s data clearly shows that the MCD has made a lot of improvement in the cleanliness system.” Ms. Oberoi said the survey shows that the city has seen 15% improvement in cleanliness compared to 2022, when the BJP helmed the civic bodies.

‘Situation deteriorated’

However, the BJP’s Delhi unit slammed AAP over the “deteriorating” sanitation situation in the national capital, with its chief Virendra Sachdeva saying the services related to it have declined after AAP came to power in the civic body.

Mr. Sachdeva said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to give additional resources to the MCD to improve sanitation services in the city, but a year later, people are feeling cheated.