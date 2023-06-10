HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCD puts on hold transfer of road cleaning to PWD; officials say will delay makeover project

Plan to hand over cleaning of civic body’s network of roads deferred despite the MCD House having approved the proposal in May; Delhi Cabinet had approved ₹2,388 crore for the project

June 10, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - New Delhi

Alisha Dutta, Satvika Mahajan
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi addressing the MCD House amid protests by BJP councillors on Thursday.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi addressing the MCD House amid protests by BJP councillors on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) decision to put on hold the proposal to hand over cleaning of 1,480-km of its roads to the Public Works Department (PWD) will delay the government’s project to give the city roads a makeover, officials said.

The MCD House on Thursday heard the agenda amid protests from the opposition councillors of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who said the move would turn the civic body into a department of the Delhi government. However, the MCD put the proposal on hold, nearly a month after the House had cleared it.

Officials of the MCD and the office of Mayor Shelly Oberoi did not respond to requests seeking a comment.

On January 28, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a plan to beautify the city’s roads by engaging over 100 mechanised sweepers along with deploying 150 sprinkler tankers on large PWD roads and 250 anti-smog guns-cum-sprinklers to clean smaller roads and lanes under the MCD. For this, the Delhi Cabinet in April approved ₹2,388 crore.

On May 2, the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD House had passed the proposal to transfer the cleaning of the civic body’s roads to the PWD.

A senior PWD official said, “While the department is the maintenance agency of the 1,480-km of roads, they are still owned by the MCD. For the cleaning project to take off, the Delhi Cabinet’s proposal has to be approved by the MCD.”

MCD Standing Committee member and BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said sanitation is a key responsibility of the civic body and the proposal, “which will affect employees of the MCD sanitation department among others, is an attempt to take that responsibility away”.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that AAP is trying to take away the MCD’s independence, but his party will not allow it.

In addition to cleaning roads, the MCD’s functions include desilting drains and sanitation among others.

Related Topics

Delhi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.