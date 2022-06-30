MCD portal to aid residents contact sanitation workers

Phone numbers and ward-wise deployment of workers can be checked on website

People of Delhi will soon be able to directly contact sanitation workers and gardeners allotted to specific streets and parks for area-related issues.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday launched an initiative to connect residents with 57,000 sanitation workers and 5,000 gardeners in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi through a new section added to the civic body’s website.

The addition to the website comes days after Mr. Saxena directed the civic body to ensure that all its services are IT-enabled by July 31. The section comprises phone numbers and ward-wise deployment of the workers under the civic body.

“It will enable people to directly contact the concerned safai sainik or gardener allotted to specific streets and parks to address their sanitation/hygiene and cleanliness needs. It will also ensure efficient delivery of services, transparency and accountability by empowering the common citizens to not only contact the service provider directly but also reach to his/her supervisor in case their complaints are not redressed,” the civic body’s statement read.