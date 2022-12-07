MCD polls | AAP’s transgender candidate Bobi wins from Sultanpuri-A

December 07, 2022 12:49 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP leader and the lone transgender candidate in the fray for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls Bobi on December 7 won from the Sultanpuri-A ward, according to the State Election Commission.

Bobi defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes.

After being chosen to represent the party, Bobi had said she wants to beautify her constituency and improve the lives of her neighbours.

Bobi had said that she would work to weed out corruption from the MCD.

