MCD polls to be AAP’s first big test after CM’s arrest; nobody will cross-vote, say councillors

April 12, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

A day after the Delhi mayoral elections were announced, several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors told The Hindu that they are “standing together to ensure a victory” for their party.

The annual polls, scheduled for April 26, will elect the next Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and will prove to be the first electoral test for AAP after the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Despite everything going on, I have not heard of any chatter of cross-voting,” a senior AAP councillor told The Hindu on condition of anonymity.

Echoing his statement, several other councillors said that it was “time for them to support the party, which had in turn put faith in them”.

“While there has been some instability coming with the failure to launch zonal committees and the Standing Committee, it does not mean that any of us will stray from AAP,” another senior councillor said.

However, as anti-defection laws do not apply in these polls, cross-voting is technically permitted.

Poll math

While AAP holds the majority in the MCD with 134 councillors of the total 250, the BJP is leading the Opposition with 104 councillors, while the Congress only has nine councillors. Three councillors are Independent.

The Mayor is chosen by an electoral college, which comprises the 250 elected councillors; the seven Delhi Lok Sabha MPs; the three Rajya Sabha MPs; 14 MLAs who are conferred voting rights by the Assembly Speaker; and 10 aldermen, who do not have voting rights in the House proceedings.

While AAP is likely to have the support of the three Rajya Sabha MPs, who are all members of the party, the Opposition will likely be backed by the seven Lok Sabha MPs, who all belong to the BJP.

The polls will take place a mere month before the nation-wide general election, and less than a month after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

This year, the post of Mayor is reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate. The incumbents — Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal — will continue in their posts until their successors are named. .

