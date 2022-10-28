 ‘MCD polls timeline likely to be clear soon’

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarity on the tentative timeline for elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will likely emerge in the coming week, said sources aware of the development, adding that “many” logistical arrangements are still under way.

The sources added that inspection of around 56,000 EVMs has been completed by the State Election Commission (SEC) and a similar exercise with regard to polling stations — over 10,000 — is nearing completion.

“We have to be sure that all preparations are completed before we announce the dates for the polls. This will highly depend on the pace of the work that has to be completed, which includes getting in touch with the police and deployment of paramilitary forces,” said an official.

While former councillors from the Bharatiya Janata Party camp have said that the polls are likely to be held in December, or in early 2023, officials said they cannot rule out the possibility of the elections taking place by the end of the year.

“There will also be a notification regarding the polling stations, which will be put for public suggestions and objections. So, we will have to factor in the time reserved for this exercise and its final outcome,” said another official.

Last week, the powers of rotation-cum-reservation of wards was delegated by the Centre to the SEC. The total number of seats reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates stands at 42.

The civic polls were slated to be held in April; however, this was delayed due to the Centre’s decision to unify the three erstwhile municipal corporations and a reduction in the total number of wards from 272 to 250.