MCD polls: three contestants, each with something different to offer

November 30, 2022 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - New Delhi

Scrap dealer

The BJP, in its efforts to win over Pasmanda Muslims (the socially disadvantaged majority of India’s Muslims), has fielded four candidates from the community. One of them is 50-year-old Irfan Malik contesting from Chandni Mahal (Ward No. 76).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Malik says, as a Muslim, he never experienced any kind of discrimination in his party. He joined the BJP 10 years ago and is a scrap dealer by profession. Mr. Malik is confident of becoming the first-ever BJP councillor from Chandni Mahal. Garbage and clean water are the two issues ailing his ward, he says.

Sanitation worker

After finishing his shift at 3.30 p.m. at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where he works as a sanitation worker, Jitender Kumar CPI (ML) candidate from Lado Sarai (Ward No. 154) starts his poll campaign.

A resident of Kusumpur Pahari slum near Vasant Vihar, Mr. Kumar has been working on the JNU campus for nearly 18 years on a contract basis. Mr. Kumar says the private agency he works for has sent him a show-cause notice objecting to his candidature. His family has also expressed reservations about his political foray. “I am not going to back down from serving the poor even if I’m fired,” the 37-year-old says.

Asked if he had received any support from the staff and students at the university campus, Mr. Kumar said, “Everybody on the campus knows me as well as my father who also worked here in the house-keeping team. Staff members have been very supportive.”

“Students are also assisting me in campaigning and election management,” the CPI (ML) candidate said.

Transgender

From north-west Delhi’s Sultanpuri (A) ward AAP has fielded Bobby Kinnar, a transgender candidate known for helping the homeless since her teenage years. The 38-year-old candidate, also known as ‘Bobby Netaji’, says growing up she often found herself at the receiving end of slurs over her identity.

“The people of the ward, who have showered so much love on me, are the biggest source of strength for me. My goal is to promote education in my ward. I want to generate resources to help people get a better education. I work for everyone, not just people from my own community,” said Ms. Bobby.

ADVERTISEMENT