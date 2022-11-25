MCD polls: SEC issues prohibition period for exit polls

November 25, 2022 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST

No displaying of opinion polls and other surveys between Dec. 2 and 4

Muneef Ahmed Khan _11559

The State Election Commission (SEC) Delhi has prohibited the displaying of opinion polls, poll surveys and other material in connection to  Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections from December 2 (5.30 p.m.) to December 4 (5.30 p.m.). 

The polling for the upcoming MCD polls is to be held on December 4, followed by the counting of votes on December 7.

“State Election Commissioner, NCT of Delhi has further notified that the period between 8 am of December 4,2022 till 5.30 pm of December 5, 2022 as the period during which conducting of any Exit Poll and  publishing or publicising, by means of the print or electronic media & dissemination in any other manner whatsoever the result of any exit poll in connection with General Elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi shall be prohibited,” the SEC’s order stated.

