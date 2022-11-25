  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCD polls: SEC issues prohibition period for exit polls

No displaying of opinion polls and other surveys between Dec. 2 and 4

November 25, 2022 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST

Muneef Ahmed Khan _11559

The State Election Commission (SEC) Delhi has prohibited the displaying of opinion polls, poll surveys and other material in connection to  Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections from December 2 (5.30 p.m.) to December 4 (5.30 p.m.). 

The polling for the upcoming MCD polls is to be held on December 4, followed by the counting of votes on December 7.

“State Election Commissioner, NCT of Delhi has further notified that the period between 8 am of December 4,2022 till 5.30 pm of December 5, 2022 as the period during which conducting of any Exit Poll and  publishing or publicising, by means of the print or electronic media & dissemination in any other manner whatsoever the result of any exit poll in connection with General Elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi shall be prohibited,” the SEC’s order stated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.