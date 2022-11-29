MCD polls: parties yet to reach out to us, hear our concerns, say Muslim voters

November 29, 2022 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

With promises like permanent Chhath Ghats and cow shelters featuring in the campaigns of AAP and the BJP as they try to woo the city’s Hindu community ahead of the December 4 civic polls, the city’s Muslims say the political parties are yet to pay attention to their concerns.

Several Muslim residents of Jahangipuri’s C-Block, which witnessed communal clashes in April, expressed a sense of displeasure with AAP due to the party’s silence over the incident. Sultan said most of his fellow residents in C-Block were inclined towards the Congress until AAP was founded in 2012 on the back of an anti-corruption movement.

“But the present-day AAP is not what it used to be. They did not speak up for us when the violence broke out. In any case, AAP and BJP, which are campaigning vigorously across the city, are yet to reach out to us and listen to our concerns,” he said.

Echoes of Sultan’s discontent with AAP, which is in power in the Assembly and aims to come to power in the municipality as well, could be felt 16 km away in north-east Delhi’s Shiv Vihar, which witnessed large-scale violence in the 2020 riots.

“They [AAP] never came here to visit the areas affected by violence, nor did they help the victims in any substantial way,” said Jameel Ahmed, whose house was looted during the riots.

Zeenat Khan (name changed), a resident of East of Kailash, said, “I do not see the BJP raising issues that actually concern us. Instead of working on issues such as pollution and waste management, the BJP’s leaders at the ward level called for a meat ban.” Ms. Khan is also upset with AAP because of its “shifting political stance on issues that concern us”.

Looking to exploit this sense of disaffection among the Muslim voters, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, while campaigning for his party’s candidates on Sunday, took a jibe at Mr. Kejriwal, saying he had “disappeared” during the 2020 riots.

Pasmanda outreach

The BJP has made an attempt to woo Pasmanda Muslims (the socially disadvantaged majority of India’s Muslims) by giving four tickets to candidates from the community.

“We want to pull them [Muslims] out of the vote-bank politics and give them leadership roles,” said Delhi BJP’s minority morcha in-charge Atif Rasheed.

Senior AAP spokesperson Atishi said, her party has been promising the same thing to people of all communities and faiths — a garbage-free city. “For us, promises do not depend on which caste or community we are reaching out to. We are promising all the voters of Delhi a better life,” she said.

Congress leader Alka Lamba said her party has promised restoration of “communal harmony” in its campaign and reached out to all sections of voters.

(With inputs from Muneef Khan)

