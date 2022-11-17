MCD polls: Delhi BJP releases 'charge sheet' against Kejriwal Govt

November 17, 2022 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - New Delhi

BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed the issues raised in the ‘charge sheet’ were verified, and challenged AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to have a debate on it with him

PTI

BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

In the run up to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, the Delhi BJP on November 17 brought out a “charge sheet” against the AAP Government accusing it of failing to fulfil its promises.

Reading out the “charge sheet” at a press conference, senior BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed the issues raised in it were verified, and challenged AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to have a debate on it with him.

“In 8 years of its rule, Kejriwal Government turned Delhi into the most polluted national capital in the world, and also a capital of addiction by allowing liquor shops in every street of the city,” Mr. Bidhuri charged.

Despite ₹2,500 crore provided by the Centre for cleaning the Yamuna, the river is still a drain of dirty water under Aam Aadmi Party Government, he said.

“Kejriwal does not believe in the Constitution,” Mr. Bidhuri attacked the Delhi Chief Minister, alleging he did not conduct any audit of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) which was running into losses, and avoided placing CAG audit of departments in the Assembly.

The Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly also cited “failure” of Kejriwal government in various field including health, education, water and power supply, public transport.

The AAP Government claims to have given world class health and education models but the reality is that it has failed to “open a single school, college or hospital” despite being in power for over 8 years, he stated.

The elections for 250 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and results will be announced after counting of votes on December 7.

Both the AAP and BJP leaders have claimed to win the civic body polls bagging over 200 wards.

Congress is the other major contestant in the elections.

