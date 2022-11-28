MCD polls: Delhi BJP launches campaign cartoon to ‘expose Kejriwal’s propaganda’

November 28, 2022 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a campaign titled Delhi Ka Ladka with an aim to inform the people about the party’s works during its 15-year-long rule at the civic bodies (now unified) and to “expose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) propaganda”.

“In response to the paid campaign of Delhi Chief Minister [Arvind] Kejriwal, this creative campaign cartoon of [the] BJP will introduce all the Delhiites to what has happened in the last eight years in this Delhi,” BJP’s MCD poll management committee convener Ashish Sood said after unveiling the campaign here. “This boy from Delhi is the witness to eight years of inactive and corrupt tenure of [the] Kejriwal government,” he added.

He also said that the ‘boy’ had read the party’s manifesto and will tell everyone how the BJP is the only party that serves the people.