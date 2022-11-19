MCD polls: AAP promises ‘acche din’, ‘double engine’ development

November 19, 2022 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Promises made in a public meeting organised by AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Safdarjung Development Area’s C4 block on Friday evening seeking support for Sarita Phogat, AAP’s Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) nominee from the area, seemed to have come straight from the BJP’s playbook — “double-engine” development and “acche din”.

Mr. Bharti reminded the gathering that this election was not about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the voters should bear civic issues in mind while casting their ballot.

“Ye chunaav Modiji ka chunav nahi hai [This election is not about Modi]. This election is about your streets, roads, dysfunctional public gyms and unclean parks. So, don’t fall into their [BJP’s] trap when they come,” Mr. Bharti told the audience of some 50-odd people.

“From the MLA LAD funds I’ll give the money and she’ll get the work done. There won’t be any problem. We will work together,” he said, adding, “Pakka he ki teen saal apne acche din aa jayenge [Surely, the next three years will be our good days].”

The former Delhi Minister also rooted for a WhatsApp-driven model for solving civic issues.

“You keep posting your complaints on the Mohalla 18 WhatsApp group and we resolve many of them though most are concerned with the MCD. Once the councillor is also added to the WhatsApp group, there won’t be any problem left. Both the MLA and the councillor will be available on the same WhatsApp group from December 4 and you can solve your problems easily from the comfort of your home,” the AAP MLA said.

“We will add her to the group even before December 4. We are going ahead with the assumption that you will elect her,” he said.

“As soon as you post a complaint on the group, Somnathji and I will see to it that it gets resolved immediately,” Ms. Phogat said.

But the event did not pass without hiccups.

“I’m not part of the WhatsApp group. You guys didn’t add me,” an elderly woman said. When the MLA asked why, she replied, “You people pick and choose whom to add to these groups.” Mr. Bharti denied the allegation and offered to add her to the group.

