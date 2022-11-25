MCD polls: AAP bets on Punjab mantra — ‘ Ek mauka Kejriwal ko

November 25, 2022 03:03 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - New Delhi

Amid dhol beats, chants of “ jhadu, jhadu (broom, AAP’s election symbol)” and screeching sounds of microphones, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Praveen Kasana moved door to door with folded hands, touching the feet of elders and hugging others, with just one request: “ Ek mauka [Chief Minister] Arvind Kejriwal ko. Hum kaam karenge (Give one chance to Arvind Kejriwal in MCD polls. We will work).”

As Mr. Kasana, who is contesting from ward number 219 in Dilshad Garden, east Delhi, waved at the residents standing in their balconies at Janta Flats in GTB Enclave, the slogans blaring from a portable speaker underlined the party’s message.

“ Kaam kiya hai, kaam karenge, jumlebaazi nahi karenge (We have done work in the Delhi government and we will work in the MCD too. We don’t make hollow promises),” declared a person holding a mic as the crowd repeated after him.

The ‘ ek mauka’ slogan is taken from AAP’s Punjab poll mantra — “ Ik mauka dena Kejriwal nu” — on which the party contested the Assembly election earlier this year and won with a huge mandate.

Door to door

Groups of women, mostly party workers, were seen distributing pamphlets of “10 guarantees of AAP” for the civic polls. Holding one such pamphlet, 19-year-old Lakshya Sharma looked on curiously as Mr. Kasana moved from his house to the next. Asked whether the AAP candidate asked him about the civic issues of the area, the teenager shook his head. “In this crowd, who gets time to ask these questions. Other parties are also campaigning like this,” Lakshya said.

His mother Indu Sharma, 40, promptly listed the area’s civic concerns to this reporter. “Lack of parking space is a big issue here. Often fights break out because of it. Also, waterlogging and overflowing sewage are major concerns,” Ms. Sharma said.

Asked if they were happy with the last councillor, who was from the BJP, Ms. Sharma said, “He was better than the one before, but a lot of issues are still to be fixed.” Not mincing any words, she added, “We will vote for Modiji only,” as her son, a first-time voter, nodded in agreement.

AAP versus BJP

Most residents of the Janta Flats said the deciding factor for them while voting would be the top leaders of the two main parties in the fray — Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the BJP and Chief Minister Kejriwal of AAP — and not the local candidates.

As party workers requested the residents to vote for AAP, Rajni Sharma, 50, a housewife, said, “Now you come with folded hands, but after this we will have to run behind you saying ‘sir, please fix our road’, ‘sir, please fix our drain’.”

“ Ek mauka dijiye. Kaam nahi kiya toh kaan pakad lena (Give us one chance. If we don’t work, punish us),” a worker requested.

“Okay, let’s see,” she replied as the worker left. “The current councillor is from the BJP. But the roads are broken, drains are open, and cleaning doesn’t happen properly,” Ms. Rajni told The Hindu.

Asked whom she will vote for, she said, “That’s what I am confused about. I like Modiji a lot and I respect him. His face will naturally come to my mind when I cast my vote.”

Community factor

A little away, Pankaj Lakhera, 39, explained the politics of the area. “I will not vote this time as a sign of protest. People are not that happy with the work done by the local BJP councillor. But he is a pahadi and people from his community will vote for him. That’s the voting pattern here,” he said.

His childhood friend, Vinay Kumar, 42, was quick to interrupt. “That is not true. I will vote for Kejriwal. AAP will definitely win this time,” he said.

On the support for the BJP candidate, Mr. Kasana’s relative Deeraj Chandra said, “In every ward there will be people supporting the other party. But Sundar Nagari, Tahirpur, Kheda Gaon, which fall under this ward, are our strongholds. These are jhuggi areas and unauthorised colonies. These are the places from where people vote in large numbers.”