MCD polls: 67 candidates withdraw nominations

November 20, 2022 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

A total of 67 candidates withdrew from the fray on the last date of withdrawing candidatures for the upcoming civic polls.

Of the total withdrawals which included 34 male and 33 female candidates, the highest were observed among Independent candidates with the total standing at 55, while the likes of the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Delhi unit saw six withdrawals, among others.

With the polling for the civic polls set to be held on December 4, the total number of contesting candidates stands at 1,349, which includes a higher number of women candidates at 709 in comparison to the 640 male candidates.

Apart from this, political heavyweights such as the BJP and AAP have also given tickets to more women candidates with the saffron party’s number standing at 136 and AAP’s numbers at 138.