MCD polls: 2,400 nominations filed; BJP changes 8 candidates on last day

November 15, 2022 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The final day of filing nominations for the upcoming civic polls witnessed a massive rush with 2,394 nominations being filed (as per data available till midnight) on Monday.

“No law-and-order problems were faced during the final day for filing nominations. All arrangements were put in place to attend to the candidates,” said a State Election Commission official. All candidates of the three major parties — BJP, AAP and Congress — filed their nominations on Monday.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 16, while the deadline for withdrawing candidatures is November 19. Polling for the 250 municipal wards will take place on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

On Monday night, AAP’s top brass convened a high-level meeting with its candidates and directed them to hold padyatras, door-to-door campaigns, and jan sabhas at booth level, said sources.

A senior BJP leader said that the party changed its candidates in eight municipal wards before the filing of nominations. He added that some candidates were replaced after senior party leaders and Members of Parliament (MPs) objected to their candidatures, while others were replaced following protests in their respective areas.

“The party also found that one candidate was not a voter in Delhi. The names of two other candidates had been removed from the electoral rolls. None of the replaced leaders filed their nomination as independents or from any other party,” the BJP leader added.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that “all the district presidents” of the BJP’s Delhi unit “have resigned”.

However, two of the saffron party’s district presidents — Devendra Solanki of the North West district and Rajesh Goyal of the Karol Bagh district — denied the development.

“Six of our district presidents or their wives are contesting the [Municipal Corporation of Delhi] MCD elections,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor in response to Mr. Bharadwaj’s allegations.

Simultaneously, “dissatisfied” BJP leaders in some parts of the city switched over to AAP on Monday. BJP ticket hopeful from Malviya Nagar ward, Poonam Gupta, who switched sides, said, “My decision is not a retaliation against the party but against the person who has been given the ticket.” From Malviya Nagar, the BJP gave the ticket to Dr. Nandini Sharma.

AAP claimed that the BJP leaders from Rohini ward 53(E) Pankaj Gupta and Sonia Bansal also joined it along with their supporters.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the people of Delhi “will teach BJP a lesson” in the upcoming civic polls, adding that the latter has been “troubled” by the BJP’s “misdeeds of the past 17 years”.

In the 2017 civic elections to the three erstwhile municipal corporations — North, South and East — over 3,000 nominations were received from various candidates and close to 2,700 were accepted, according to an SEC official.