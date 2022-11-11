MCD polls 2022: Delhi CM Kejriwal announces AAP’s ten guarantees

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced ten guarantees ahead of the MCD elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai during a press conference in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on November 11 announced ten guarantees including clearing three landfill sites and ending corruption in civic body during a press conference in New Delhi.

Mr. Kejriwal said that he would make Delhi clean and beautiful by getting rid of “three mountains of garbage” in Delhi. The Delhi CM also proposed a corruption-free MCD and said that AAP would make the passing of plans for buildings and houses completely online as most corruption takes place in these departments.

हमें मिलकर दिल्ली को एक साफ़-स्वच्छ और सुंदर शहर बनाना है। नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए दिल्लीवासियों को आम आदमी पार्टी की 10 गारंटी। https://t.co/0fPWBDysCQ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 11, 2022

Other guarantees announced by Mr. Kejriwal include a permanent solution for parking, relief from stray dogs and animals, making MCD schools and hospitals better, improving parks, making all temporary employees permanent, ending conversion fees and ‘inspector raj’.

Mr. Kejriwal said that he would create a good atmosphere for business and create clean and beautiful vending zones for hawkers.

Answering a question from The Hindu on how this election would be different for the AAP, as the party had fought the 2017 MCD election chiefly on the issue of garbage and landfills and lost, Mr. Kejriwal said, “BJP won’t get more than 20 seats this time. I’ll give you in writing.”

When asked again on how it would be different for the party, he said, “Wait and see the results on December 7.”

The Election Commission has decided that the MCD elections will be held on December 4. The results will come on December 7. The nomination process for the polls started on November 7.