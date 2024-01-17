MCD panel’s powers transferred to House, stuck projects likely to see the light of day

January 17, 2024 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is likely to give the go-ahead to over 20 long-pending proposals as the civic body House has been delegated the powers of the Standing Committee, whose formation has been pending for almost a year.

The MCD House on Monday passed the agenda authorising it to take up the role of the 18-member panel amid protests by members of the Opposition BJP, which termed the move “unconstitutional and invalid”.

The projects that may now see the light of day include bio-mining at Delhi’s landfills, door-to-door garbage collection, creating multi-level parking lots, and upgrading health infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The constitution of the panel has been pending since the mayoral poll last February, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP fighting for control over the committee, the MCD’s main decision-making arm that has executive powers to grant approval to projects worth over ₹5 crore.

Having a majority in it is crucial for any political party to have control over the civic body’s policy and financial decisions.

Six members of the panel, three from each party, were elected by the MCD House in February last year. The rest are required to be elected by 12 ward committees from as many zones in the city. Their election could not be held earlier as AAP has challenged the voting rights of nominated members of the ward committees in the Supreme Court.

An AAP source said the delegation of powers to the MCD House had become important to ensure the development of the city. According to AAP leaders, had the step not been taken, no development work would have taken place in the city.

BJP leader Harsh Malhotra said the proposal was “unconstitutional and invalid” as it was passed in the absence of the Municipal Commissioner and the Secretary, whose presence is necessary to convene the House.

He said the proposal was passed in contravention to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act passed by Parliament, which is the only authority that can bring a change to the provisions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT