MCD panel result declared; AAP, BJP get equal representation

June 09, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

The result of the six-member Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee polls was declared on Thursday, giving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP equal representation.

The Standing Committee elections were held on February 24. However, the Mayor, also the returning officer, declared one vote invalid and called for a fresh election. On February 25, the High Court stayed the re-election while hearing pleas by two BJP councillors. On May 23, the court declared that the vote was valid and ordered the Mayor to declare the election results forthwith.

With Thursday’s announcement, the Standing Committee now has three members of AAP — Aamil Malik, Mohini and Raminder Kaur, and three of BJP — Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Gajendra Singh Daral and Pankaj Luthra.

Both AAP and the BJP are fighting for control over the Standing Committee as it has executive powers to grant financial approval to projects over ₹5 crore and conduct discussions related to policies etc.