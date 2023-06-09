HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCD panel result declared; AAP, BJP get equal representation

June 09, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The MCD House on Thursday.

The MCD House on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

:

The result of the six-member Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee polls was declared on Thursday, giving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP equal representation.

The Standing Committee elections were held on February 24. However, the Mayor, also the returning officer, declared one vote invalid and called for a fresh election. On February 25, the High Court stayed the re-election while hearing pleas by two BJP councillors. On May 23, the court declared that the vote was valid and ordered the Mayor to declare the election results forthwith.

With Thursday’s announcement, the Standing Committee now has three members of AAP — Aamil Malik, Mohini and Raminder Kaur, and three of BJP — Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Gajendra Singh Daral and Pankaj Luthra.

Both AAP and the BJP are fighting for control over the Standing Committee as it has executive powers to grant financial approval to projects over ₹5 crore and conduct discussions related to policies etc.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.