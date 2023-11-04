HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCD officials get in blindfold; get lessons on accessibility

Civic body concludes two-day training project on making parks more inclusive

November 04, 2023 02:51 am | Updated 02:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
MCD officials at Shaheedi Park on Friday during an exercise to understand the needs of the disabled.

MCD officials at Shaheedi Park on Friday during an exercise to understand the needs of the disabled. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday accompanied a group of visually impaired visitors to the Shaheedi Park here to better understand their needs and to make public places more accessible.

The session was part of a two-day training project titled ‘Making Parks and Gardens Inclusive for All through Universal Design’, which started on Thursday.

It was conducted in collaboration with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific as well as the Centre for Accessibility in Built Environment (CABE) Foundation.

Officials from the MCD’s horticulture and education departments were divided into groups of six, blindfolded and given wheelchairs as well as walking sticks to stroll around the park.

One participant said the exercise made him realise that some public spaces lack even the most basic needs for disabled visitors.

Subhash Chandra Vashishth, director of CABE Foundation, told The Hindu, “The disability is within our infrastructure as it causes impediments in the lives of disabled people. We need to work on improving our infrastructure immediately.”

Related Topics

Delhi / parks / civic infrastructure / public works & infrastructure / disabled

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.