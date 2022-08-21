MCD official caught with ₹2 lakh bribe

Accused had demanded the bribe to get property of a complainant de-sealed

Special Correspondent
August 21, 2022 01:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Saturday arrested an MCD official in a bribery case. He was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma said the accused official, identified as Inderjeet, posted in the MCD’s Civil Lines Zone, had demanded the bribe to get the property of the complainant de-sealed.

“The complainant approached the ACB and stated that his property, which is situated in the Civil Lines Zone, was sealed by the MCD personnel on July 26 after which the MCD Assessment & Collection Department of the zone sent him a notice for ₹20 lakh,” Mr. Verma said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accused, Inderjeet, made an understanding with the complainant to get the penalty reduced to ₹5.16 lakh in lieu of ₹2 lakh as bribe. He was caught accepting the bribe red-handed in the afternoon today,” he added.

Mr. Verma said the accused MCD official had been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation was being carried out to find his accomplices.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app