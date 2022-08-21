MCD official caught with ₹2 lakh bribe

New Delhi

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Saturday arrested an MCD official in a bribery case. He was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma said the accused official, identified as Inderjeet, posted in the MCD’s Civil Lines Zone, had demanded the bribe to get the property of the complainant de-sealed.

“The complainant approached the ACB and stated that his property, which is situated in the Civil Lines Zone, was sealed by the MCD personnel on July 26 after which the MCD Assessment & Collection Department of the zone sent him a notice for ₹20 lakh,” Mr. Verma said.

“The accused, Inderjeet, made an understanding with the complainant to get the penalty reduced to ₹5.16 lakh in lieu of ₹2 lakh as bribe. He was caught accepting the bribe red-handed in the afternoon today,” he added.

Mr. Verma said the accused MCD official had been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation was being carried out to find his accomplices.