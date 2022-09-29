MCD not paying ₹1,100 each to 10 lakh students: AAP

Children at an MCD primary school in east Delhi. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has given in writing that it will not pay an assistance of ₹1,100 each to 10 lakh students enrolled in its schools for their uniform, books, shoes, bags, among others, and demanded that the civic body immediately disburse funds for the students.

“On the one hand, the Delhi government is setting examples through its education system and on the other, the BJP is subjecting poor children to extreme injustice,” said AAP in-charge of MCD Durgesh Pathak.

He said that the future of 10 lakh students in MCD schools is in the dark because of the BJP.

“It is unfortunate that the MCD has refused to give this money and that too in writing. I feel that in India’s history, the BJP’s government is possibly the first ever to hold a position that is against the provision of basic amenities to children. This reveals to us that education is not a priority for them,” Mr. Pathak said.

He said that if the Delhi government can spend 25% of its budget on education, then the MCD should do it too. “MCD is saying that this is not their first priority, they have various other priorities,” he added.

‘Funds halted during pandemic’

Dismissing the AAP leader’s statements, the MCD said it is providing “a host of basic facilities” to students, including free textbooks, notebooks, stationery, school bags, health facilities and students’ group insurance, among others.

The civic body added that it was providing the facilities despite not receiving pending funds from the Delhi government.

“It was only for the COVID-19 period, when schools were closed and the students were studying from home, that the said amount [₹1,100] was not released. But the funds saved were utilised to provide the best online teaching facility to the schoolchildren. Providing quality education during the lockdown period is no less important and is also no less a basic facility,” the MCD’s statement read.