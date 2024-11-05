MCD mayoral polls slated for November 14

The mayoral polls will be held on November 14 after a delay of over six months.

The polls have been delayed for over six months, causing a stir in the MCD with the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP sparring over the matter.

The mayoral polls were postponed on April 26 after Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena refused to appoint a Presiding Officer for it in the “absence of inputs” from former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The polls were later scheduled for October, but to avoid a clash with the festival season, they were pushed back again.

The polls to the posts of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor are held every year. The Mayor’s post is rotated among members from different social groups. This year, it is reserved for a councillor from the Scheduled Caste community.

