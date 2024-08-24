GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi directs Municipal Secy. to initiate Standing Committee poll process

Published - August 24, 2024 12:28 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Citing the Supreme Court judgement on the issue of nomination of aldermen in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday wrote to the Municipal Secretary and directed him to initiate the election process for the civic body’s Standing Committee.

The MCD has been awaiting the formation of the 18-member panel, which serves as its financial wing, for the last 18 months. Six members of the committee, three each from AAP and the BJP, have been elected already. The rest 12 are required to be elected by the zonal committees, where aldermen have voting rights.

On August 5, the apex court had ruled that the Lieutenant-Governor can nominate aldermen without consulting the Council of Ministers.

