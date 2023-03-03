ADVERTISEMENT

MCD Mayor meets zonal deputy commissioners

March 03, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi | Photo Credit: PTI

:

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday held a meeting with the deputy commissioners of all 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Ms. Oberoi said she will visit each zone to review the ground situation over the next two weeks. “We will leave no stone unturned in transforming the MCD. The initiatives undertaken by the Delhi government, including the Mohalla clinics, the improvement in public transport, and the focus on developing models of education and healthcare, are making a significant impact on the quality of life of the people of Delhi,” said Ms. Oberoi. 

