HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCD Mayor meets zonal deputy commissioners

March 03, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi | Photo Credit: PTI

:

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday held a meeting with the deputy commissioners of all 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Ms. Oberoi said she will visit each zone to review the ground situation over the next two weeks. “We will leave no stone unturned in transforming the MCD. The initiatives undertaken by the Delhi government, including the Mohalla clinics, the improvement in public transport, and the focus on developing models of education and healthcare, are making a significant impact on the quality of life of the people of Delhi,” said Ms. Oberoi. 

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.