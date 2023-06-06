MCD launches app that lets users geotag their properties

June 06, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a mobile application to enable property owners to geotag their properties themselves. The civic body said the ‘MCD App’, launched by MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, aims to bring a more transparent and responsive property tax regime.

The initiative will allow taxpayers to provide location-wise identification of individual properties and enable a better service delivery system by the MCD, it added.

According to officials, geotagging assigns a unique latitude-longitude to a property on the GIS map by selecting the location against any Unique Property Identification Code (UPIC), so that all properties have their location identified against their unique position.

