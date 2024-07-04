MCD kicks off dengue prevention drive; BJP slams AAP for discontinuing weekly reports on vector-borne diseases

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday launched a dengue awareness campaign — ‘Upchar Se Behtar Roktham (Prevention Is Better Than Cure) — at Inderpuri in Karol Bagh to raise awareness on the detection and prevention on vector-borne diseases including dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

“Dengue is a major challenge and can be overcome only with collective participation,” said MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi while appealing to residents to cooperate with the programme.

However, the Delhi unit of the BJP slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD for not sharing the dengue report in order to “hige its failures” from the people of Delhi.

“MCD’s failure to check the spread of dengue in 2023 was so grave that it has now stopped issuing data on dengue cases and deaths,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Shikha Roy, a senior MCD councillor, added that earlier, the MCD’s report on vector-borne diseases was received by all councillors during regular House sessions, but the report has stopped being issued.

“Now, we have asked questions in the House to get access to the report. The questions will only be answered in the next session, but the problem is that AAP has stopped hosting regular house sessions as well,” she said.

“Individual families or group housing societies can work to stop waterlogging or mosquito breeding in their respective areas, but it is the duty of the MCD to prevent it in open areas,” added Mr. Kapoor.

Sources from the Leader of Opposition’s office added that the LoP also does not get the report unless specifically asked for.

Under the BJP-led MCD, the report in question was shared weekly with concerned personnel, including the media, but in September 2023, the practice was discontinued. A source had claimed earlier that this was done to “avoid bad publicity” during the G-20 summit, but no official explanation has come from the MCD regarding why the report is still not issued.