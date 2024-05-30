MCD issues fire safety guidelines to hospitals, other facilities

In view of the high number of fires breaking out in the Capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday issued an advisory directing health facilities under its jurisdiction to take several safety measures, including inspecting their fire-fighting equipment, conducting electrical load audits, and installing automatic sprinklers in ICUs to prevent and control untoward incidents.

The civic body, which has issued similar directions to schools, community centres, multi-level parking lots and zonal offices, has also asked the health facilities to prepare a report on the action taken and submit it by May 31.

The facilities have been asked to establish a maintenance schedule for fire safety equipment, including conducting monthly checks on fire extinguishers and quarterly tests of fire alarms and hydrants. They have also been asked to install smoke detectors and fire alarms across their premises, particularly in patient rooms, hallways, and common areas.

Health facilities, including ICUs and operation theatres, have been ordered to install automatic sprinkler systems and accessible hosepipes. Fire drills and evacuation drills must also be conducted to ensure that staff, doctors and patients know how to respond during an emergency.

Further, the MCD has directed the concerned authorities to ensure an annual renewal of the fire safety no-objection certificate from the fire department, and to prepare a comprehensive evacuation plan to be followed in the event of a fire.