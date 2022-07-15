Delhi

MCD introduces uniform tax rates

MCD headquarters | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO
Staff Reporter New Delhi: July 15, 2022 02:10 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 02:10 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday announced uniform rates for general trade and storage licences for establishments across the city. The new licence rates are higher in comparison to the rates under the erstwhile municipal corporations.

According to the new policy, for an area measuring up to 10 sqm under groups A and B, the annual license fee stands at ₹3968, while for groups C and D the fee is ₹2645. For groups E and H establishments the fee is ₹1323.

Under the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the licence fee for establishments measuring up to 10 sqm, for groups A and B was ₹3450. For establishments under groups C and D the fee was ₹2300 and for groups E to H establishments the license fee was ₹1150.

The new license fee rates – which are levied on traders and establishments such as automobile repair centres, blacksmiths, warehouses, among others – have come into effect from July 7, said a senior MCD official.

“There will be an increase of 15% in the license fee for all categories every three years from the date of implementation of the said rates, starting from April 1, 2025,” a statement issued by the civic body read.

According to the MCD, the revised rates are aimed at curbing “disparities” in the earlier fee rates under three erstwhile municipal corporations.

Earlier this week, the civic body released uniform rates for its health trade licence, which again indicated a massive hike in comparison to the rates under the erstwhile North and East corporations. The traders and businessmen in the city were reportedly unhappy with the move.

“Earlier there was no periodic increase in rates over the years. This was also due to councillors rejecting fee hike proposals. The disparity in rates in health trade license or in property tax could have been avoided if they were hiked regularly. This step is necessary and it will help in mitigating the financial distress of the MCD to some extent,” said another senior MCD official.

