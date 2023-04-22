MCD implements MVC recommendations, traders’ body expresses mixed views

April 22, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Friday said it implemented the fifth Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC) on April 1. However, a traders’ body in the city expressed mixed views over the changes brought about by the implementation of the fifth MVC.

Vishal Ohri, general secretary of Delhi’s Local Shopping Centre Federation, said there will now be less property tax levied on commercial establishments that are rented out. However, he added, no such relaxation has been offered to residential properties that are on rent. Mr. Ohri said the civic body should focus on widening its tax net.

The MVC, a statutory body, recommends to the civic body the classification of various housing colonies, lands and buildings, unit area value (UAV) of buildings in different categories of colonies, etc.

Late last year, trader groups had expressed discontent about the fifth MVC draft report that recommended a 37% increase in base UAV, which would have resulted in a hike in property tax.

However, a senior MCD official said the committee did away with the recommendation in its final report, as political parties were unlikely to support such a proposal.

The relaxation in property tax that came into effect on April 1 is unlikely to cause a loss to the civic body, the official said, adding that the MCD, in fact, expects an increase in its tax collection.

