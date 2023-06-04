HamberMenu
MCD identifies space for parking lot near temple at Kashmere Gate

The civic body will soon issue the tender for building the parking lot near ‘Marghat Wale Baba’ Temple at Kashmere Gate; it is expected to accommodate 477 two-wheelers and 32 four-wheelers

June 04, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - New Delhi

Satvika Mahajan
As part of efforts to make parking more accessible in the city, the MCD has been working for creating more lots.

As part of efforts to make parking more accessible in the city, the MCD has been working for creating more lots. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified space near ‘Marghat Wale Baba’ Temple at Kashmere Gate to construct a surface-level parking lot for two- and four-wheelers for visitors, shopkeepers and others in the area.

A senior official of the civic body said it plans to issue the tender for the project in the upcoming days. The temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman, sees the most devotees on Tuesdays and Saturdays, causing heavy traffic in the area, and the upcoming parking lot is expected to ease the congestion.

The lot is expected to accommodate 477 two-wheelers and 32 four-wheelers, with the MCD eventually planning to expand the four-wheeler area into a stacked parking lot.

Many shopkeepers in the area welcomed the MCD’s decision and said the lot was necessary. They added that people often park across a nearby flyover and are worried about the vehicles being towed away by authorities, especially on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Ricky, 21, a regular visitor to the temple, said, “The area where people park their vehicles currently is unauthorised and people worry about the vehicles being towed away.”

However, visitors to the temple and nearby shopkeepers also expect the parking fees to be subsided by the MCD itself and that it should be free of cost as it is near a place of worship.

Rahul Sharma, 28, a shop owner, said, “They should make a parking lot, but it should be free of cost. If you go to a gurdwara or masjid, parking is free. It should be free in a temple too.”

Another shopkeeper said that since the area is a place of worship, the fee should be nominal.

As part of efforts to make parking more accessible in the city, the MCD has been working for creating more lots. Officials said one of these, constructed at Chandi Chowk, is expected to be functional by July 31. Another at Nigambodh ghat will be two-thirds operational within this month and the rest will be functional shortly as well, they added.

