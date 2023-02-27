MCD House ruckus: Delhi Police lodges FIR, no accused named

February 27, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the violent clashes between councillors of AAP and the BJP on Friday, officers said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said that a case under IPC Section 160 (disturbing public peace) has been lodged after taking cognisance of the ruckus at the MCD headquarters. The officer also said that nobody was named in the FIR and further investigation is under way.

Asked about the action on complaints filed by AAP and BJP leaders, the officer said, “Since the events took place inside the House, we need to take legal opinion before initiating any action.”

On Friday, a fistfight broke out in the MCD House between BJP and AAP councillors after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the election for the six-member Standing Committee. Ms. Oberoi adjourned the House and called for fresh elections to be held on Monday. On Saturday, the High Court stayed the election after two petitioners, including BJP councillor Shikha Rai, argued that the re-election order was wrong.

Following the HC’s stay, a few AAP leaders had claimed that the court’s stay on fresh elections for the Standing Committee had given the party “complete control of the MCD for the next few months”.

On Sunday, Ms. Rai said the MCD Commissioner was responsible for taking major financial decisions. “The Mayor does not have absolute power. The ruling party should know this. They are pushing a childish narrative,” she added.