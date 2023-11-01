HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCD House passes meat shop licence proposal amid ruckus

November 01, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The House approved 54 proposals, including one regularising the services of 5,000 sanitation workers.

The House approved 54 proposals, including one regularising the services of 5,000 sanitation workers. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Meat shops in the city will have to maintain a distance of 150 metres from religious places according to a proposal passed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday. The proposal, which needs to be approved by the civic body’s Standing Committee to become a policy, states that meat shops must maintain the necessary distance from places of worship to renew their existing licence or to get a new licence.

As per the proposed policy, the distance between a meat shop and a religious place will be measured through public pathways or roads.

It was among 54 proposals that the MCD House passed during the day. The House also approved a proposal to regularise the services of 5,000 sanitation workers.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the civic body for approving proposals for the city residents’ welfare.

However, Leader of the Opposition in the House Raja Iqbal Singh slammed the Aam Aadmi Party, saying the proposals were “ unconstitutional “ as they needed the nod of the Stand Committee before being tabled in the House.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.