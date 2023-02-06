MCD House adjournment | AAP to move Supreme Court to seek court-monitored mayoral polls

February 06, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - New Delhi

After the Delhi municipal House was adjourned for the third time in a month without electing a Mayor, AAP leader Atishi on February 6 said the party will move Supreme Court so that the polls can be held in a “court-monitored manner”.

The Municipal House failed to elect a Mayor on Feb. 6 after a ruckus erupted over the nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the post.

Soon after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House assembled around 11:30 a.m., after a delay of half an hour, Presiding Officer Satya Sharma announced that aldermen will be allowed to vote in elections to the posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee members which will be held simultaneously.

This drew protests from AAP Councillors. Party leader Mukesh Goel said aldermen can’t vote.

After emerging from the House, AAP leader Atishi said, “We will go to the Supreme Court, and we will go today itself so that the mayoral elections can be held in a court-monitored manner.” The first two sessions of the House — held on January 6 and January 24 — were adjourned by the Presiding Officer without electing a Mayor following a ruckus and acrimonious exchanges between the members of the BJP and the AAP.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls. However, it’s been two months since the Municipal elections were held and Delhi is yet to get a Mayor.

‘Presiding Officer’s dictatorship’

Commenting on the adjournment of MCD House meeting, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “This is the Presiding Officer’s dictatorship... It’s unfortunate and a danger to the country.”

“We will fight against this inside the House, on the streets, and in court so that people of Delhi will get justice,” Mr. Bharadwaj added.

(With inputs from Nikhil M. Babu, New Delhi)