MCD house adjourned over clash between BJP, AAP councillors

July 31, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s House erupted in clashes between BJP and AAP councillors over the Yamuna River flooding in the national capital. The protests started within ten minutes of the House session starting. Leader of House Mukesh Goel had brought up the widespread violence which led to the death of several people in Manipur when BJP councillors started protesting over the excessive floods in Delhi in the past few weeks.

BJP councillors reached the well with anti-Kejriwal posters/banners within 10 minutes of the start of the House session. AAP councillors were seen objecting to this, MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the House once for 15 minutes at that point.

The House was resumed around 3 p.m. with continuous sloganeering by BJP councillors. Mayor Oberoi requested councillors to maintain peace and let the House proceed without issues, however, BJP councillors were seen reaching the well again over a myriad of issues including the death of three children in Delhi during the floods, hike in the schedule of house tax and transfer duty, and more.

As the sloganeering and ruckus went on, Mayor Oberoi announced that the agenda for the meeting had been passed without any discussion. She adjourned the House minutes after passing the agenda.

BJP councillors continued their protest for a short span of time afterwards. Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh said AAP does not want to run the House and is running away from its responsibilities in the MCD.