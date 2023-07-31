HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCD house adjourned over clash between BJP, AAP councillors

BJP councillors reached the well with anti-Kejriwal posters/banners within 10 minutes of the start of the House session

July 31, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi’s Mayor Shelly Oberoi speaks as BJP councillors raises slogans during the House meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at Civic Centre, in New Delhi on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Delhi’s Mayor Shelly Oberoi speaks as BJP councillors raises slogans during the House meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at Civic Centre, in New Delhi on Monday, July 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s House erupted in clashes between BJP and AAP councillors over the Yamuna River flooding in the national capital. The protests started within ten minutes of the House session starting. Leader of House Mukesh Goel had brought up the widespread violence which led to the death of several people in Manipur when BJP councillors started protesting over the excessive floods in Delhi in the past few weeks.

BJP councillors reached the well with anti-Kejriwal posters/banners within 10 minutes of the start of the House session. AAP councillors were seen objecting to this, MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the House once for 15 minutes at that point.

Ground Zero | When the river rose in Delhi 

The House was resumed around 3 p.m. with continuous sloganeering by BJP councillors. Mayor Oberoi requested councillors to maintain peace and let the House proceed without issues, however, BJP councillors were seen reaching the well again over a myriad of issues including the death of three children in Delhi during the floods, hike in the schedule of house tax and transfer duty, and more.

As the sloganeering and ruckus went on, Mayor Oberoi announced that the agenda for the meeting had been passed without any discussion. She adjourned the House minutes after passing the agenda.

BJP councillors continued their protest for a short span of time afterwards. Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh said AAP does not want to run the House and is running away from its responsibilities in the MCD. 

Related Topics

Delhi / New Delhi / state politics / flood / Manipur

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.