MCD House adjourned after 22-hour marathon meeting

February 24, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

After a marathon 22-hour meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House, which saw 13 adjournments and scuffles between AAP and BJP councillors, was adjourned by Mayor Shelly Oberoi at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday, after the Standing Committee elections were interrupted. Ms. Oberoi declined the BJP’s demand for fresh voting after the party alleged irregularities in the polls and said that voting would resume in the House at 10 a.m. on Friday.

A senior official said the MCD’s municipal secretary has written to the Mayor recommending that the Standing Committee member elections be held afresh as the ballot box was thrown to the floor and the papers damaged. Nearly 55 ballots were cast in the polls, said the official.

Amid the recurring disruptions, BJP and AAP councillors were seen huddled in their respective camps, sharing food, and taking quick naps without reaching a consensus over the conduct of the internal elections.

For some civic officials, the high-voltage drama has brought uncertainty over the proceedings scheduled on Friday. An MCD official said the first House meeting is not yet over as the internal elections haven’t been concluded.

“There is apprehension about plenty of disagreements between the two parties in the future, as proceedings have begun on an acrimonious note. If this discord spills over into day-to-day affairs, it could impact the functioning of the corporation’s executive wing,” said the MCD official.

There was an uproar in the House while elections for the posts of the six Standing Committee members were going on, with the BJP councillors accusing Mayor Shelly Oberoi of allowing AAP councillors to carry their cell phones inside the voting booth. The BJP leaders charged AAP councillors with taking photos of their ballot papers to avoid cross-voting and demanded that the polls be conducted again.

A fresh row erupted when Ms. Oberoi convened the House around 7.30 p.m. and ruled that voting resume from where it was interrupted while prohibiting phones inside the voting booth, leading to protests by the BJP and clashes between the councillors of the two parties.

“Despite the Mayor requesting them [BJP councillors] to stay calm and let the election be conducted, none of them cooperated. We were not at fault,” said AAP councillor and leader of the House in the MCD Mukesh Goel.

However, BJP councillor and former presiding officer Satya Sharma pinned the blame on AAP, stating that mobile phones were not allowed during the elections for the offices of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor that she presided over. The same practice should have continued, she said.