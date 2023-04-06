ADVERTISEMENT

MCD hospitals fully prepared to tackle COVID-19: Mayor 

April 06, 2023 03:18 am | Updated 03:19 am IST - New Delhi

Shelly Oberoi took stock of the civic body’s Hindu Rao Hospital, followed by a meeting with the MCD health department

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Amid the rise of Covid-19 cases in the city, Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) hospital administration and its doctors are fully equipped to deal with the situation.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Oberoi inspected the civic body-run Hindu Rao hospital, followed by a meeting with the MCD health department — including its head and additional commissioner — to take stock of the situation.

“The Delhi government’s hospitals are prepared to tackle a resurgence of COVID-19, and the same level of preparedness has been implemented in MCD hospitals and health institutes,” said Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal.

