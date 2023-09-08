HamberMenu
MCD faces ire of animal rights activists

Animal rights activists say civic body removing stray dogs from the roads in the most ‘inhumane manner’

September 08, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A man helps put a stray dog captured by a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official inside the back of an animal ambulance near Indira Gandhi International Airport ahead of the G-20 summit in New Delhi.

A man helps put a stray dog captured by a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official inside the back of an animal ambulance near Indira Gandhi International Airport ahead of the G-20 summit in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Reuters

As the city adorns a new look with fountains, plants, lights and billboards for the G-20 Summit, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have come under fire from animal rights activists for removing stray dogs from the roads in the most “inhumane manner”. Vidit Sharma, who runs an animal welfare organisation, said that dogs are being displaced from their homes and that the focus should instead be on sterilisation. If needed, animals should be removed only by trained staff, he added.

The MCD had earlier issued order to pick up dogs from over 45 locations but withdrew it later. Divya Puri of the Karan Puri Foundation said representations were made to the MCD stating that activists were willing to take stray dogs in their areas but didn’t receive any response. However, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said she wasn’t aware of any such incident. An NDMC official said no cruel methods were being used to restrain dogs and that they will be released back in their habitat after the event. Medical help is also available to dogs in case of need, they said.

