ADVERTISEMENT

MCD eyes next mayoral polls by month’s end

April 09, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

Incumbent Mayor Shelly Oberoi will suggest the date for the fresh mayoral polls, after which the MCD Commissioner will send the file to the L-G, senior officials of the civic body said

The Hindu Bureau

The previous election to the two offices witnessed multiple disruptions following violent clashes between AAP and BJP councillors on three occasions. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will likely elect the next Mayor before the end of the month, either on April 26 or April 28, according to sources in the civic body.

Senior MCD officials said incumbent Mayor Shelly Oberoi will suggest the date for the fresh mayoral polls. Subsequently, the MCD Commissioner will send the file to the Lieutenant-Governor’s office, via the Delhi government, in order to appoint a presiding officer for the internal elections.

The presiding officer has to be a councillor who is not a candidate for the mayoral polls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Until the elections are held, the incumbent Mayor and Deputy Mayor will continue to hold office.

The previous election to the two offices witnessed multiple disruptions following violent clashes between AAP and BJP councillors on three occasions.

Severe disruptions

While the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor were elected on the fourth attempt, on February 22, the remainder of the House meeting saw disruptions — including a marathon 22-hour session with multiple instances of clashes and arguments between the councillors from both parties — in electing the six members to the MCD’s standing committee.

Senior MCD officials said the next House meeting to conduct the fresh internal elections is unlikely to see the standing committee polls. This is mainly because the hearing in connection to the previously held polls for the six posts remain pending before the Delhi High Court.

“As of now, only the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor elections are likely to be held,” said a senior MCD official.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US