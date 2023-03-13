MCD executive wing plans to seek L-G’s intervention to clear budget before March 31

March 13, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

Seeking to hold separate House meetings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to clear its annual budget, a senior official said the executive wing of the civic body plans to write a letter to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

“We will look to send the letter before March 21. The only other alternative will be to seek permission from the High Court, if the current scenario persists,” a senior MCD official said.

At present, the inaugural House meeting remains incomplete after it was adjourned due to violent clashes on February 24, and members to the Standing Committee could not be elected.

The Delhi High Court last month stayed Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s call to hold elections afresh and listed the next hearing in the matter on March 22. In the meantime, no fresh meeting of the MCD House can be held.

Last December, MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti presented the budget estimates for 2023-24, with the estimated expenditure standing at ₹16,023 crore.

The schedule of taxes, a part of the budget, was passed by the Centre-appointed Special Officer on February 15, as the budget is mandated to be cleared before the end of this month.

“Our budget has to be cleared on or before March 31, because the new financial year will begin after that. We cannot function without an approved budget, which also has the expenditure estimates,” the MCD official added.

Last week, Ms. Oberoi said the budget will not be passed before March 22, due to the hearing scheduled in the High Court regarding the House’s internal elections.