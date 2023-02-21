MCD employees, unpaid in January, may not receive wages for this month

February 21, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi employees, who were not paid in January, are unlikely to receive their salaries and pensions for February as well.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government said it had released nearly ₹2,000 crore to the MCD to pay the civic employees’ salaries. A senior MCD official noted that the corporation had received slightly over ₹1,600 crore from the Delhi government, of which ₹730 crore had been released for clearing the backlog salary payments.

“We hope to receive the pending amount of ₹400 crore from the Delhi government this week. If it comes through, then it is most likely that salaries for January will be released. However, we would still require funds to pay the salaries for February,” said a senior MCD official.

The MCD needs ₹774 crore every month to pay the salaries and pensions of its employees. Senior municipal officials say the civic body is currently in a “hand–to–mouth” situation.

“Our internal revenue is insufficient to pay the monthly salaries. We largely depend on external revenue sources, such as funds from the Delhi government. Besides, we can’t spend all the money we receive on paying salaries and pensions. We use a mix of internal and external revenue to pay the salaries,” said an MCD official.

The official added that the delay in electing the Capital’s next Mayor was also affecting the disbursal of salaries and pensions to civic employees. The civic polls were held more than two-and-a-half months ago, but the MCD House has been unable to hold mayoral elections due to adjournments caused by heated exchanges between AAP and BJP councillors over various issues.

A senior MCD official said major decisions — related to policy matters, development works and large-scale projects — have been put on hold till the new Mayor is sworn in.

“We want to avoid conflict with the councillors who may or may not be on board with major financial decisions. In the meantime, day-to-day work will continue,” said the senior MCD official. The Lieutenant-Governor has approved the Delhi government’s proposal to hold mayoral polls on February 22.