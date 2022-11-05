MCD elections to be held on December 4

The counting of votes will take place on December 7, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced on Friday

Muneef Khan New Delhi
November 05, 2022 02:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced on Friday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can file their nomination papers from November 7 to 14. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 16 and the last date for withdrawal is November 19.

The model code of conduct came into effect on Friday. 

“The entire electoral process will be completed by December 15,” Mr. Dev said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement of dates for the civic polls comes months after the previously scheduled elections to the city’s three erstwhile municipal corporations – North, South and East – in April were called off due to the Centre’s decision to merge the civic bodies into one unified MCD. 

Apart from the merger, the amendments to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, also resulted in reduction in the total number of seats (wards) to 250 from 272. The final report of the delimitation exercise was approved and published by the Centre on October 17. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Of the 250 wards, 42 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates – including 21 for SC women – while 104 seats each have been reserved for general category and women candidates. 

Mr. Dev said there will be 13,665 polling stations across the 250 wards, while the total number of voters in the city stands at 1.46 crore, according to the electoral rolls with the qualifying date of January 1, 2022. 

The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s tenure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app