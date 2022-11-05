MCD elections: BJP seeks fourth term, AAP looks to make its debut

Will go to people showcasing our achievements during 15 years at MCD, says BJP; AAP will make Delhi clean and beautiful: Kejriwal; golden opportunity for us to bounce back, says Congress

Battle lines for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls were drawn with the announcement of the election schedule on Friday.

While the BJP, which has been in power in Delhi’s three civic bodies (now unified) for 15 years, is seeking a fourth term, AAP has centred its campaign around the BJP’s alleged misrule which led to the creation of the three landfills. The Congress leaders say it is a “golden chance” for the party to come back to power in the municipality.

The city has already seen a high-voltage campaign by the leaders of AAP and the BJP over the last month. Two senior BJP leaders — party chief J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah — attended events here in October where they took on AAP’s Delhi government.

The civic polls are scheduled between the two phases of the Gujarat Assembly election — voting for which is scheduled on December 1 and 5.

Kejriwal appeals

On Friday, Mr. Kejriwal said, “In the last 15 years, the BJP has spread garbage all over Delhi, creating huge mountains of garbage. This time, on December 4, the people of Delhi will vote for the cleanliness of Delhi. They will vote to make Delhi clean and beautiful. This time Delhiites will choose AAP in MCD.”

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the party was prepared for the election, adding that it will go to the public showcasing its achievements during its 15 years of rule at the MCD.

The Congress’s Delhi unit chief Anil Kumar also welcomed the announcement of poll dates, saying that it was a “golden chance” for the party to come back to power.