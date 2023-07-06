MCD drawing up stringent plan to rein in strays

July 06, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is working on a concrete strategy to tackle the stray dogs’ issue, with officials saying they are working on a stringent sterilisation and immunisation programme by borrowing elements from policies of the three erstwhile civic bodies.

In the last few months, the city has seen several canine attacks. The most gruesome of these took place at Rangpuri Pahari Basti in April when strays mauled two minor brothers to death in a span of three days.

That month, the Centre notified the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, which directs local bodies to carry out sterilisation and immunisation programmes for stray dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each local body has to set up a monitoring committee, which needs to have functional guidelines based on the ABC Rules. The local bodies may also involve organisations recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

Meanwhile, the corporation on June 12 announced it would set up five new veterinary clinics, which will include ABC centres. While no timeline has been specified for the clinics, it has invited tenders for private bodies to operate the centres.

16 facilities running

At present, the corporation has 16 ABC centres running under the public-private partnership model. An official said this model was adopted because the MCD lacks resources to operate these facilities on its own and private organisations are often better equipped to handle the overwhelming stray dog numbers. Each organisation is paid ₹900-1,000 per sterilisation, he added.

Explaining the process, employees at one such centre in south Delhi said they catch and sterilise stray dogs on a daily basis. After being monitored for a couple of months, the animals are released back to the areas where they came from, in accordance with AWBI norms.

However, one staffer said complaints from residents are often repetitive. “This rule of releasing stray dogs back to their areas is causing difficulties, because residents often accuse us of not doing our jobs. They don’t understand we also must work under the orders of the government,” the employee added.

Survey under way

Meanwhile, a senior official of the MCD veterinary department said sterilising even 85% of stray dogs in the city could be effective. “However, we lack clear data on how many dogs are sterilised each day or how many have been sterilised so far,” he added.

While the corporation has rough records from the erstwhile three civic bodies on the number of stray dogs, it is conducting an extensive survey for the same and has set October as its deadline, the senior official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT